FY2023 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.21. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.81 EPS.
Separately, Scotiabank cut Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Teck Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.
