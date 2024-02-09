FY2023 EPS Estimates for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Boosted by Leerink Partnrs

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Zymeworks in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.29) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.31). The consensus estimate for Zymeworks’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $802.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. Zymeworks had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 44.62%.

In other news, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $26,243.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,657.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zymeworks news, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 18,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $193,808.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,834.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $26,243.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $82,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,583 shares of company stock worth $436,264 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

