FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Héroux-Devtek Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Héroux-Devtek in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Héroux-Devtek’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$163.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.55 million. Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 2.88%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.20.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance

TSE HRX opened at C$17.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$580.46 million, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of C$12.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

