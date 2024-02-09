FY2024 EPS Estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Boosted by Wedbush

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.89). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.