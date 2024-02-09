FY2024 EPS Estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Boosted by Wedbush

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.89). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ARS Pharmaceuticals
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- These cyber security stocks can hit new highs
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Arm Holdings: Earnings strength as clouds gather on the horizon
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- New York Community Bank stock plummets amid real estate risks
Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.