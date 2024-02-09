G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives $27.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms recently commented on GIII. Barclays raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of GIII stock opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,428.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Free Report

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.