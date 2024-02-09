Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 18,175 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.22% of Oceaneering International worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Oceaneering International Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OII stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 2.51. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

