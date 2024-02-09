Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 55,500 VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.42% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $71.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.37. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $90.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

