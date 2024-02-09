Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 144.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,085 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.20% of TreeHouse Foods worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,787,000 after buying an additional 848,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,739.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 521,847 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,767,000 after acquiring an additional 371,394 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 882.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after acquiring an additional 270,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,900,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

In related news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $167,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,734.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 2.2 %

THS opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.16. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.39.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Stories

