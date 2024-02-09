Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 14,000 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.15% of Knife River worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,221,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Price Performance

Shares of KNF opened at $68.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.66. Knife River Co. has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72. Knife River had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNF. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price objective on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on KNF

Knife River Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.