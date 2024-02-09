Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 14,000 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.15% of Knife River worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,221,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KNF opened at $68.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.66. Knife River Co. has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.38.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNF. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price objective on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company.
Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.
