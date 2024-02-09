Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 1,900 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after buying an additional 1,112,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,770,000 after purchasing an additional 769,928 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,975,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,072,730,000 after purchasing an additional 658,163 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $1,252,070,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $169.35 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $184.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $270.96 billion, a PE ratio of 325.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,293 shares of company stock valued at $37,275,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.88.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

