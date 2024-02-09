Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 4,330 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.21% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.6% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 202,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.4 %

OCSL stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OCSL shares. B. Riley cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

