Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $515.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $300.86 and a 1 year high of $517.51. The company has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $463.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.92.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.