Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46,880 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $312.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $314.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.29. The company has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.22.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

