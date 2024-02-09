Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ashland worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland by 3.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland by 25.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Ashland by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ashland by 124.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ashland during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Insider Activity at Ashland

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ashland Stock Up 0.8 %

ASH stock opened at $91.42 on Friday. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.52.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Ashland’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Read Our Latest Report on ASH

About Ashland

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.