Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 70.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 28.6% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 450.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Arista Networks by 36.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 18.2% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $262,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,852.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total transaction of $610,250.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $262,924.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,051 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,852.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,114 shares of company stock valued at $43,688,589. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $275.83 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $130.08 and a one year high of $278.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.83.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

