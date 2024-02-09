Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.32% of Mirion Technologies worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,863,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,151,000 after buying an additional 3,328,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,490,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,307,000 after buying an additional 1,753,745 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 7,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,530,000 after buying an additional 951,427 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,485,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,836,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,871,000 after buying an additional 1,051,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Mirion Technologies stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

