Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in VICI Properties by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

