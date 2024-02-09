Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MRO opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRO

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.