Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.96 Million Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,332 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.11% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. CCLA Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 699.2% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,310,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,163,000 after buying an additional 1,146,504 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,968.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after acquiring an additional 909,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,001,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after acquiring an additional 863,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,268,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.38%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.54%.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $48,277.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,263.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $155,387. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

