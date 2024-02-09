Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,919,000 after purchasing an additional 564,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,887,000 after purchasing an additional 218,332 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,248,000 after purchasing an additional 672,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,808,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,187,000 after acquiring an additional 827,935 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on APO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.5 %

APO stock opened at $107.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $108.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.37.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.