Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Callon Petroleum worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Callon Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CPE opened at $31.62 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.08.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

