Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bausch + Lomb worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,752,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLCO stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLCO. Barclays dropped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Bausch + Lomb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on Bausch + Lomb and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.18.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

