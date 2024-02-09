Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Lamar Advertising worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 390,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 232,135 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $105.67 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $112.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.