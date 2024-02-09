Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Sally Beauty worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBH. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

In related news, CEO Denise Paulonis purchased 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 170,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,625.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBH stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.48. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

