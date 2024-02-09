Gabelli Funds LLC Has $5.09 Million Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,297 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.88% of PetIQ worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PetIQ by 60.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,457 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 94,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 18.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,153 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PETQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised PetIQ from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $520.32 million, a PE ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $22.98.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $277.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.14 million. PetIQ had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 1.20%. Analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

