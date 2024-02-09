Gabelli Funds LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

