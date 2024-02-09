Gabelli Funds LLC Has $5.74 Million Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $717,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in América Móvil by 696.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 188,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 164,890 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on América Móvil from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of AMX opened at $17.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $23.07.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

