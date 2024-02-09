Gabelli Funds LLC Has $6.02 Million Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 92,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 5.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 89,638 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 4,346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,415,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 1,383,388 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Telefónica by 44.1% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 29,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TEF opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TEF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. New Street Research lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TEF

About Telefónica

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.