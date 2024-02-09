Gabelli Funds LLC Has $6.02 Million Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 92,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 5.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 89,638 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 4,346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,415,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 1,383,388 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Telefónica by 44.1% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 29,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Telefónica Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:TEF opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on TEF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. New Street Research lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TEF
About Telefónica
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telefónica
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- These cyber security stocks can hit new highs
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Arm Holdings: Earnings strength as clouds gather on the horizon
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- New York Community Bank stock plummets amid real estate risks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.