Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Anterix worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Anterix by 421.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Anterix by 50.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Anterix by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Anterix by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Anterix by 533.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Anterix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 936 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $29,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,275.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Altman bought 44,465 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,507,808.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 124,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,350.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $29,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,275.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anterix Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $31.85 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86. The stock has a market cap of $597.82 million, a PE ratio of 79.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 262.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Anterix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.