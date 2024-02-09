Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.73.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.6 %

CCI stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.57 and its 200 day moving average is $103.52. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $145.14.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

