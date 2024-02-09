Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.09% of IAC worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IAC by 204.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in IAC by 58.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAC by 71.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in IAC by 23.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

IAC Trading Up 2.6 %

IAC stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.73.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.