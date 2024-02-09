Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 159.8% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,057,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,644,000 after acquiring an additional 77,116 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.20. General Electric has a one year low of $80.40 and a one year high of $139.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.82%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

