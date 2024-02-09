Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Manchester United worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Manchester United by 27.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Manchester United by 37.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Manchester United by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Manchester United by 26.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after buying an additional 597,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Manchester United Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $21.70 on Friday. Manchester United plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 42.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

