Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 14,600 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $118.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $119.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

