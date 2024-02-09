Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 59,950 Shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) by 98.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,950 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Distribution Solutions Group worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 307.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

DSGR stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Distribution Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

