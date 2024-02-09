Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases New Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,132,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,809,000 after buying an additional 7,421,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,732,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,495,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,071 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,304,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 7,591.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of -660.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.49 and a beta of -0.30. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.88.

Mobileye Global last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Mobileye Global's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MBLY. Wolfe Research restated a "peer perform" rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mobileye Global from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.10.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,600 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,386.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

