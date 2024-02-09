Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Position in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 5.26% of Steel Connect worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STCN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Steel Connect by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 149,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Steel Connect by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Connect during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Steel Connect during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 45,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STCN opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.37. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

Steel Connect ( NASDAQ:STCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.34 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.50%.

In other news, Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $71,618.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,454.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

