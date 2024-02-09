Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

