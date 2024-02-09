Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 360,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,934 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,781,000 after buying an additional 300,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.17.

Biogen Stock Down 0.1 %

Biogen stock opened at $240.30 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.86 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.89.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

