Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,661 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.19% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $95.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

