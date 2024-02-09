Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.76% of WideOpenWest worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,101,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 25,925 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 97.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 494,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 177.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 61,512 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 63.2% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 439,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 170,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 3.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,364,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after buying an additional 80,200 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered WideOpenWest from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on WideOpenWest from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

WideOpenWest Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.43 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

