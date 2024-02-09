Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KDP stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $36.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

