Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 25,800 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 3.40% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,689,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after acquiring an additional 479,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after buying an additional 284,532 shares during the period. Towle & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,354,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after buying an additional 290,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after buying an additional 151,689 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,315,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 184,444 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPWH shares. B. Riley downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

SPWH stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.91 million, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $340.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

