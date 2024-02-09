Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,018,000. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 537,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $143.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.28 and a 200 day moving average of $125.77. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $103.99 and a one year high of $145.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.39.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

