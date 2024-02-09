Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,750 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 49,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $85.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

