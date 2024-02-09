Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 500 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.29% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPK opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $83.79 and a 12 month high of $132.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

