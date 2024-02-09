Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 500 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 149.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

NYSE:NVT opened at $64.29 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $66.09. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

