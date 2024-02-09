Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,200 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in General Motors by 80.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1,257.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 315.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,476,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $95,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,835 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 726.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,095,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,663 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.23. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s payout ratio is 4.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price for the company. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

