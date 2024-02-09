Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 53,000 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,252,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,475,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,099,000 after buying an additional 3,550,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,272,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,186,000 after buying an additional 2,541,546 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,671,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,345,000 after buying an additional 2,381,643 shares during the period. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,735,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CCO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $1.95.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. Research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

