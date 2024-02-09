Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,850 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 306,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,877,000 after purchasing an additional 70,842 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,001.2% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 211,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 204,530 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $105.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFF. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.